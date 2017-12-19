Superdry Sport to provide UK Invictus Games team kit

Fashion brand Superdry has been named as the official clothing supplier to the UK delegation for the 2018 Invictus Games, set to take place in Sydney, Australia.

Under the deal, Superdry Sport’s in-house team of designers and technicians will create full bespoke technical competition wear and team clothing for the UK competitors taking part in the sporting competition created by Prince Harry for injured and ill veteran and current servicemen and women.

Superdry chief executive Euan Sutherland said: "The Invictus Games has shown how the power of sport can help injured servicemen and women and their families and inspire us all. We are very proud to have been chosen to provide the performance clothing for the UK delegation.

“This collaboration provides further endorsement to the growing credibility of the Superdry Sport brand in terms of its design, technical expertise and attention to detail.”

The Superdry Sport team will consult previous competitors and work with each individual competitor to develop a unique range of technical sportswear, tailored to their specific requirements.

In addition, Superdry will also provide training and leisure clothing to the full UK delegation, including the competitors, their family and friends, the staff and guests.

The deal was agreed with the UK Delegation to the Invictus Games, which is a partnership between the Ministry of Defence, Help for Heroes and The Royal British Legion. Help for Heroes is responsible for training, selecting and developing the UK Team, with The Royal British Legion taking responsibility for the friends and family.