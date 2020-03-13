Superga releases second installment of collaboration with LoveShackFancy

Footwear label Superga is continuing its partnership with vintage-inspired fashion brand LoveShackFancy with a new collaboration of colorful, floral print sneakers. According to an announcement from the company, this release follows the successful launch of its first collection with the womenswear label — which debuted in June 2019.

The latest collection from the Superga x LoveShackFancy collaboration introduces platforms, espadrilles, as well as more styles for children. The latest drop also features new details such as bead threaded laces.

“The LoveShackFancy girl is just as happy dancing on the beach in a ruff-mini skirt as. She is in a taffeta gown in the grandest ballroom, and she’s so free-spirited she’ll pair either with floral sneakers and still be the belle of the ball,” said LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a statement. “This season we introduced a dusty rose-colored espadrille with diaphanous floral laces and added a beaded moment to the classic sneaker in the prettiest prints.”

The latest collection from the Superga x LoveShackFancy collection features seven styles for women and two styles for children on both brands’ websites. The collection ranges from 65 USD to 139 USD.

Images: Superga Facebook, Courtesy of Superga