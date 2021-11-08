Supreme unveils jewellery collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Streetwear brand Supreme has revealed a collaboration with the luxury jewellery house, Tiffany & Co., in an Instagram post unveiling a range from the upcoming autumn 2021 collection.

Entitled ‘Return to Tiffany’, the line is inspired by pieces originally launched in the 1960s.

Included in the drop is a Heart Tag Pendant, Oval Tag Pearl Necklace, Star Bracelet, Heart Tag Stud Earrings, Heart Knife Key Ring, Oval Tag Keyring and T-shirt. A selection of items have the phrase “Please return to Supreme New York” engraved on them.

In the post, the label states that all pieces featured are Sterling Silver, with the pearl necklace designed using freshwater cultured pearls.

The collaboration was teased at the weekend, also through the social media platform, with the new jewellery adorned by a young skater.

The reveal comes as the iconic jeweller re-establishes its place in the market, following a series of hierarchical restructuring and the new exploration of a fresh creative direction. The moves were triggered by LVMH’s acquisition of the label earlier in the year, with the fashion conglomerate stating its goal is to transform the iconic jewellery house.

Since then, Tiffany & Co. has welcomed a number of high-level ambassadors, including model Hailey Baldwin and power duo, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, emphasising the swift change in direction for the classic label.

The Tiffany x Supreme drop will be available November 11, with the Japanese release set at the later date of November 13.