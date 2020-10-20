Sustainable brand Allbirds launches first apparel collection

San Francisco-based sustainable brand Allbirds has announced the launch of its first apparel collection.

The brand, which until now has been known for its sneakers made from natural and recycled materials as well as a range of socks and underwear launched earlier this year, is now selling its debut apparel collection comprising a t-shirt, wool jumper, wool cardigan and puffer jacket.

Like its previous products, and true to its motto of ‘Apparel with Purpose’, the new garments are all made with sustainability in mind. Regenerative natural materials like merino wool and eucalyptus tree fibre are used as alternatives to petroleum-based plastics, while ZQ, Oeko-Tex 100 and FSC-certifications ensure high animal welfare, environmental and sustainable standards are met.

‘Apparel with Purpose’

Additionally, each item is labeled with its carbon footprint. The brand announced in April the launch of its Allbirds Carbon Fund , a tax to offset 100 percent of its carbon footprint, while in May it revealed a partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas to create a sports performance shoe with the “lowest carbon footprint ever recorded”.

Allbirds' apparel collection is available in-store and online with prices ranging from 45 pounds for a t-shirt to 250 pounds for a puffer jacket. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

“Allbirds’s vision of evolved environmentalism has always been broader than just shoes, and the brand now sees an opportunity to play its part in helping to shape the future of fashion,” the company said in a release.

Launched in 2016 by former soccer player Tim Brown and industrial engineer Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds has made a name for itself on the sustainable fashion scene for its use of regenerative natural materials including FSC-certified eucalyptus tree fiber and SweetFoam, a proprietary innovation made with sugarcane.

The fast-growing brand, which counts the likes of Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Watson among its fans, has expanded rapidly from an e-tailer to a global brand that now serves 35 countries with 22 brick-and-mortar stores across the world.