Sustainable developments in the fashion Industry

The pandemic has caused many brands and retailers to rethink their missions and priorities.

With increased demand for sustainably sourced products, others are likely to follow suit and brands such as Zalando, Gucci, Veja and Levi’s as well as a host of non-profits, are all working towards increasing their sustainability commitments and eco-learning in line with these new consumer values.

Sustainable Brand Selection

Zalando’s new sustainability requirements are mandatory for all private label and partner brands listed on its e-commerce platform. With nearly 2000 brands on its books, its targets -based sustainability programme has the potential to positively impact a large proportion of the industry.

Green Material Sourcing

Mango and Levi's are continuing to explore the use of alternative and recycled materials whilst Zalando’s initiative has already resulted in a 30% increase in new arrivals containing lyocell (compared to the same period last year). Gucci Circular Lines first collection, Off The Grid, champions the regeneration of materials and textiles, wasting less and minimising the use of virgin resources.

Repair & Recycle

Ethical sneaker brand Veja has opened an 820 square foot space in a former military barracks the heart of Darwin in Bordeaux, France, from which it will launch a new project, Veja x Darwin. The objective of Veja’s new initiative is the cleaning, repair and recycling of the brand’s footwear to minimise waste and support the circular economy. The facility will clean and repair worn pairs of sneakers and collect and recycle those that are no longer repairable.

