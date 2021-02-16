Sustainable fashion platform Renoon launches new site and app

Renoon, a platform that helps customers discover sustainable and ethical fashion companies, has launched a new website and app today.

The Amsterdam-based fashion-tech company lets shoppers search for sustainable fashion using a range of parameters, such as materials used, carbon-neutral, vegan, blockchain traced, second-hand, and rental as well as learn more about brands’ sustainability credentials.

The platform is split into five categories: environmental protection, human wellbeing, animal ethics, innovation and technology, and modern consumption - this last category includes things such as slow fashion.

The company’s patented technology automatically processes the sustainability features and certificates of the fashion products of retailers and splits them up on its site for consumers to explore based on those categories.

Only garments that meet Renoon’s strict ‘sustainability framework’ will be shown on its site, with the framework also put online so users can see how the garments are judged as ‘sustainable’.

“We wanted to build the easiest and smartest way for people to find sustainable options in the best way possible,” co-founder Iris Skrami said at a press event that FashionUnited attended on Monday.

Skrami, who had the idea for Renoon when struggling to find a sustainable dress online for an upcoming party she was attending, said Renoon gives control back to the shopper when searching sustainably.

“Changing the world as an individual is difficult, but with the right tools and technology it can be a lot easier,” Skrami said. “We understand better than anyone that style is important and we want to bring back the fun of fashion without the guilt.”

Renoon is initially running as an invite-only platform targeted at consumers from the Netherlands, with a full version to be launched at a later but unspecified date.

Renoon, which last year was selected by Prada as one of the 10 most promising tech startups in the Fashion-Tech Startup Bootcamp program in Milan, is backed by figures from the top of the fashion and tech industry, such as the ex-chief information officer of Gucci, the chief financial officer of Moleskin, and the ex-managing director of Spotify.

Irene Boni, the former chief technology officer of Yoox Net a Porter Group, and also an investor, said what is special about Renoon is that it allows consumers to see underneath companies’ sustainability claims at what they are truly offering.

“It’s really a way of getting a lense of truth when it comes to sustainability and putting it in the hands of the shoppers,” she said.

Renoon currently curates more than 1 million products from over 200 partner brands on its platform, such as Stella McCartney, Vestiaire Collective and Luisaviaroma Sustainable.