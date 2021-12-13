Swarovski launches collaboration platform

Swarovski has announced its new collaboration platform, Creators Lab.

The platform allows customers to buy collaboration products from Swarovski channels. Swarovski has also included collaboration brands in its Instant Wonder concept stores for the first time in its history.

Collaborations with brands such as FAO Schwarz, Nike and Market will be on display in Swarovski’s stores at Rockefeller Center and Soho.

Starting December 15, the Century City Instant Wonder location will hold Nike AFIs, and a release by Market. Market’s collaboration has resulted in a Smiley Globe Basketball in two sizes - regulation and mini - and is adorned with a multitude of Swarovski crystals.

FAO has also unveiled a 20 inch Nutcracker, decorated with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

The brand’s collaboration with Nike will also be on show. The two brands worked together to create a new type of reflectivity with the Air Force 1 LXX, made with Swarovski crystals.

In order to purchase the FAO and Market collaborations, customers can scan a QR code that will give them further information about the process of buying via the brand’s online webstore.