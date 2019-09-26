Swarovski launches sustainability accelerator in partnership with Study Hall

Swarovski has partnered up with nonprofit Study Hall, which organizes the annual summit on sustainable fashion, and the UN Office for Partnerships (UNOP) to launch One X One, a “part fellowship, part accelerator” initiative to foster three partnerships between emerging designers and innovators focusing on sustainable practices in materials, manufacturing and consumption.

The three pairings will work on projects related to the themes of circularity, technological innovation and human-centered design. They will be chosen by representatives of Swarovski, Study HAll and UNOP, who will take into consideration the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Study Hall’s motto “Good for the Earth, Good for People”.

“As a brand with 125 years of history, driven by innovation, creative collaboration and responsible business practices, we are delighted to support this new global initiative to connect the talent of the future with the businesses and individuals who can help create dynamic impact and lasting change”, said Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski Executive Board, in a statement. “One X One was created to inspire intersectionality across disciplines and cultures in order to foster innovation at scale”, added Celine Semaan, founder of Study Hall.

The program will be launched at the end of 2019, with collaborators working through the spring and summer of 2020. The final products and creations resulting from the pairings will be presented to the public in September 2020.