Swarovski to enter fragrance market with Coty deal

Austrian-based crystal company Swarovski is eyeing the fragrance market after signing a long-term beauty licensing deal with Coty, the beauty giant with a portfolio of brands across fragrance, colour cosmetics, and skin and body care.

In a statement, Swarovski said the deal would allow it to develop, produce and distribute “a new vision of fragrances,” and enhance its brand presence and visibility in the beauty market and diversify its product offerings. It has a presence in more than 140 countries worldwide, with 2,300 Swarovski boutiques.

The first offering under this licensing agreement is anticipated to launch in 2026.

Michele Molon, chief commercial officer at Swarovski, said: “Partnering with Coty is a significant step for Swarovski as we continue to expand our brand into new product categories. This partnership allows us to bring Swarovski’s unique positioning of 'pop luxury' – a luxury that is creative, fun, colourful and joyfully extravagant – to the world of beauty and fragrances whilst leveraging Coty's extensive industry expertise.

“Together, we will create beautiful and luxurious products that reflect our shared commitment to quality and innovation. We look forward to the endless possibilities this partnership will bring.”

Swarovski signs long-term beauty license with Coty

Swarovski signs long-term beauty license with Coty Credits: Coty/Swarovski by Tom Steinlechner

The collaboration comes as Coty continues to elevate and diversify its portfolio and concludes a year where the beauty company has signed numerous fragrance licensing deals, including with Italian fashion house Etro and German television presenter, model and entrepreneur Lena Gercke, who has her own fashion brand, LeGer, as well as renewing deals with Mexx and Bruno Banani.

Coty also inked a licensing deal with Italian fashion house Marni in February to develop, produce, and distribute a line of fragrances and beauty products, with the first products expected to launch in 2026.

Jean Holtzmann, Coty's chief brands officer prestige, added: “We are delighted to announce our new, long-term partnership with Swarovski to develop and bring to market exciting new fragrance and beauty ranges. Renowned for its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled artistry, Swarovski has garnered significant recognition among global consumers, making it an ideal fit for a worldwide rollout across key markets such as EMEA, the Americas, and Asia.

“This licensing agreement aligns with Coty’s successful strategy of focusing on licenses with multi-category potential. We are excited to start working with Swarovski to develop truly brilliant beauty offerings that will inspire elegance and express individuality.”