Swarovski unveils collaboration with Ariana Grande, pop-up opens in Harrods

Jewellery brand Swarovski has unveiled its first collaboration with brand ambassador Ariana Grande, alongside a series of global pop-ups dedicated to the joint collection.

The Wicked-star worked on the 16-piece line with the brand’s global creative director Giovanna Engelbert, with the duo intending to channel both Grande’s “radiant spirit” and “Swarovski’s joyful extravagance”, incorporating musical symbolism into crystal embedded pieces.

The collection includes bracelets and earrings inspired by musical notes with crystals in a variety of cuts and settings, as well as a “whimsical” tiara and a showpiece heart pendant.

The collection has launched with a series of pop-ups at luxury locations across the globe, including in London’s Harrods store, Galeries Lafayette in Paris and the Malle of the Emirates in Dubai. Dedicated activations can also be found in key cities such as New York, Tokyo and Milan.

Ariana Grande x Swarovski capsule collection in Harrods. Credits: Swarovski.

In Harrods, the Ariana Grande x Swarovski capsule is further showcased in five window displays facing Brompton Road, featuring visuals by Mert and Marcus. The store’s own pop-up draws inspiration from Old Hollywood glamour, with set chairs and a popcorn machine decorating the unit.

In a statement, Engelbert said working with Grande had “been a dream”, resulting in a collection “that celebrates contemporary glamour through classic elegance and a touch of modernity”.

She continued: “Our starting point was music, which naturally evolved into the themes of violin keys and hearts, enriched with timeless pearl detailing. My vision was to merge Swarovski’s heritage of craftsmanship with Ariana’s vibrant spirit, creating a collection that resonates with lovers of music and elegance worldwide.

“This collection stands as a testament to the power of creative synergy between iconic style and timeless elegance, principles that I hold dear as a creative director."