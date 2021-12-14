Swiss brand Namuk launches in North America

Swiss children’s brand Namuk has launched in North America.

Its North America headquarters will be based in Bend, Oregon. A sustainable outerwear brand, Namuk has experienced growth since its inception in 2016. Its launch into North America sees the brand continuing to focus on its sustainable standards.

Namuk, which is aimed at children from ages 0 to 12, uses recycled materials in its pieces, and upcycled collections. The brand also offers a repair service for purchased apparel, and 70 percent of its range is PFC free.

Namuk also holds a variety of sustainable certifications, from RDS-certified down, which ensures that none of the down used in its products was removed from live birds, to global organic textile standard wool.

“Namuk solved a need for parents looking to find functional clothing that allowed kids to have unlimited adventures outside without compromising quality, durability and style,” said Franz Bittmann, the founder and CEO of Namuk. “This expansion is a culmination of building a unique, positive brand image in the Swiss market and our goal is to now become the most important global outdoor brand for kids.”

This year’s winter apparel range includes snow winter overalls, Primaloft reversible jackets, merino-based apparel, snow jackets and pants, as well as it’s innovative PrimaLoft Bio fleece collection.