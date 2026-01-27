Sydney Sweeney to launch lingerie brand, already sparking controversy

Actress Sydney Sweeney, known for Euphoria and the recent film The Housemaid, is working on her own lingerie brand called Syrn. This was revealed in a teaser she recently shared on social media.

Sydney Sweeney launches own lingerie brand

This marks Sweeney's next step in her entrepreneurial ventures. It is not the first time Sweeney has been active in the lingerie market. In 2023, she collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on the 'Love Letters' capsule collection.

According to US Weekly, the brand is backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue. An insider previously reported that Schwerin is involved in financing the project. Coatue has previously received investments from figures including Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell, who collectively invested approximately one billion dollars in the company.

Controversy surrounding marketing stunt

The teaser video shows the 28-year-old actress and her team draping the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles with bras. TMZ reports the stunt may have legal consequences, based on an email from the landmark's administrator. “No permission was granted to do this, as is required,” TMZ quoted the chairman of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, as reported by RTL Nieuws.