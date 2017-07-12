‘Symphony of Weaves’ celebrated at Textile India 2017 show

A unique fashion show Symphony of Weaves, was the largest curated and presentation of Indian textiles produced by IMG Reliance Industries celebrating the story of Indian textiles in the form of exquisite innovations in craft and design at the first ever global B2B textile event Textile India 2017.

The show unfolded the story of growth and development of the Indian textiles sector and its transformation to become a global power. Inspired by the seven key notes of music the ‘Sargams, a fundamental base for any tradition of music, the show celebrated the entire spectrum through seven key segments covering cottons, silks, wools, embroidery, hand-dyed and hand printed, modern/industrial and futuristic sustainable textiles of India.

The Symphony of Weaves fashion show was attended by Union minister of textiles Smriti Irani, Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Textiles, and industry commissioner of Gujarat Mamta Verma.

The story of the evolution of cotton in India was showcased by 31 designers. The rich legacy of Indian silk included Banarasi Silks, Meghalaya Ryndia Silk and Tussar handlooms. Rahul Misra and Rajesh Pratap Singh among others showcased the story of evolution of wool. The embroidery category was presented by eminent designers such as Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi, TarunTahiliani among others.

Talking about how such shows are going to bridge the gap between designers, craftspeople and government, designer Anita Dongre stated it's for the first time that such a large initiative is done by the textile industry that everyone has come together to showcase what they got or are known for. It is good to see so many foreign buyers coming under one roof as Indian textile industry is very versatile and no other country has this versatile textile industry like India. The backdrop installation for the show was inspired by the handloom jacquard attachments for punching pattern cards that is considered as an initial version of the modern computer.