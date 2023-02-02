Target's Future Collective collaborates with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Target has launched its second Future Collective line in collaboration with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Future Collective, a brand owned by Target, offers apparel and accessories in collaboration with industry experts and aims to showcase the versatility of modern style and cultural influences.

Debuting in September 2022, the brand launched with its first partner, Kahlana Barfield Brown. The former InStyle beauty director created a collection that reflects her individual take on modern fashion by incorporating the relevance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

This year, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson co-designed the Future Collective line which launched in January 2023. By creating a collection of 100 pieces and including abstract prints, textures, and bright colors, every customer is being addressed, according to Karefa-Johnson. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her innovative approach to style and her unapologetic sense of individuality.

Each collection differentiates through the designer's own style and diverse personalities and offers a fresh and innovative approach to fashion. With the collaborations, Target said it is demonstrating its support of the Black community and invites customers to explore new styles and perspectives, encouraging them to embrace individuality. The retailer is launching three to four collections over four months and customers can purchase the products in stores, online, and via Drive Up and Order Pickup.