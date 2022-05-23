Ted Baker launches eyewear with Oliver Goldsmith

British brands Ted Baker and Oliver Goldsmith have collaborated on a new eyewear collaboration that aims to “tell the story of innovation, self-expression and individuality”.

The limited-edition eyewear collection comprises of two womenswear and two menswear shapes that are exact replicas of the original Oliver Goldsmith frames worn by cultural figures of the 1960s including Jackie Onassis, Michael Caine and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The timeless Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses have been given an injection of colour with signature Ted Baker prints that punctuate the inner frames and match back to the brand’s spring/summer 2022 clothing collection.

Image: Ted Baker x Oliver Goldsmith

Claire Goldsmith, the fourth-generation owner of Oliver Goldsmith, said in a statement: “As the originators of fashion eyewear, Oliver Goldsmith are intrinsically rooted in British culture and so the opportunity to partner with another like-minded British heritage brand makes perfect sense.

“For this collection we extensively explored Ted Baker’s design archives and have developed a technique of marrying print to frame which is something we’ve never tried before.”

Anthony Cuthbertson, global creative director at Ted Baker, added: “This unique collaboration marks a coming together of two British style icons – the story of creative vision, statement styling and the joy in storytelling. We’re celebrating prints, shapes, and the best of British quirk.”

The limited-edition Ted Baker x Oliver Goldsmith collection is exclusively available online and in-store at Ted Baker’s Regent Street flagship store in London, with frames retailing for 300 pounds.

Image: Ted Baker x Oliver Goldsmith

