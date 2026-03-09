Television Academy bans fur on the Emmy red carpet

Fur will no longer be allowed on the Emmy red carpet. The Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT) has announced that the Television Academy will be enacting a fur-free rule across the red carpets of all its ceremonies.

This includes the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. For 2026 editions, invitations to each ceremony will inform guests of the new ban, with those who violate the rule to be removed before accessing the red carpet or ceremony.

CAFT said this is the first major award show to adopt a fur-free policy, thus setting an industry precedent that the organisation hopes will become more widely adopted. In a statement, Suzie Stork, executive director of CAFT, applauded the Television Academy for its “progressive and compassionate step”.

“As the first major award show to adopt a fur-free red carpet policy, the Emmys are helping shape a more ethical future for fashion and entertainment. It’s an inspiring decision and a real win for wildlife,” Stork added.

The Television Academy is now one of a growing number of organisations and fashion-related events to have introduced a ban on animal products through its platform. Similar policies have also been recently implemented by New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, as well as global media publications like Hearst and Vogue Magazine.

It comes as animal rights activists increase pressure on events and associated brands that have yet to take a stance against the use of fur. At the latest season of Milan Fashion Week, CAFT joined protests against shows by LVMH portfolio brands such as Fendi, as well as the fashion’s week organiser, National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI), heightening scrutiny over the lack of animal-friendly policies currently in place.