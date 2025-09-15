Television stars shine on the Emmys red carpet

Los Angeles – Television's biggest stars walked the red carpet on Sunday under a bright September sun for the Emmy Awards. This event is the first of many that will set fashion trends on the road to the Oscars.

Here are some of the best looks seen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles:

Regal in red

Selena Gomez, who stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, arrived arm in arm with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco. She wore a sleeveless, full-length red Louis Vuitton gown with a slit and a wide train.

Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star who presented one of Sunday's awards, also dazzled. She wore a stunning strapless gown in the same shade, with a plunging neckline and plenty of diamonds.

Perfect white suits

Pedro Pascal, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us, exuded sophistication. He wore a double-breasted cream suit, sunglasses and a touch of stubble.

Gwendoline Christie, nominated for the science fiction office thriller Severance, also stars in Netflix's Addams Family reinvention, Wednesday. She impressed in a fitted pale Tom Ford suit with her hair slicked back for added drama.

Tramell Tillman won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance. He also looked elegant in white, accessorising with a sparkling brooch.

Autumnal tones

Unlike most Hollywood awards ceremonies, the Emmys are not held in winter, but as autumn begins. The colour palette seen on the red carpet reflected this.

Oscar winner Kathy Bates, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the CBS remake of the legal drama Matlock, embraced the autumnal trend. She looked regal in a long brown gown with long sleeves and a draped bodice.

Seth Rogen, winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his manic industry satire The Studio, wore a rust-coloured velvet tuxedo.

“Barbiecore”, still in vogue

Blackpink singer Lisa, who made her acting debut in the third season of The White Lotus, appeared in a sculpted pink off-the-shoulder gown. The gown showed plenty of leg and extended into a long, swirling tulle ribbon skirt.

Her co-star Aimee Lee Wood also stunned in pink, wearing a strapless gown with a bodice revealing a flash of red.

Julianne Nicholson, already an Emmy winner for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, looked charming. She wore a strapless magenta gown with a square neckline.

Accessories with a political message

The war in Gaza was certainly on the minds of some Emmy attendees.

Megan Stalter, one of the breakout stars of Hacks, arrived casually in a white T-shirt and jeans. However, her bag made a statement with the message "Ceasefire!" written on white tape.

Javier Bardem, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, wore a black and white Palestinian keffiyeh around his neck.