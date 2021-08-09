Telfar launches Liberia collection

Telfar has debuted performance wear with its new Libera Collection, a genderless collection featuring gown-length jerseys, deconstructed tracksuits, sarong bottoms, and spliced tops. The collection was revealed at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games for Team Liberia.

The pieces come in a neutral color palette and is embroidered with both the flag of Liberia and a TC logo for designer Telfar Clemens’ initials. This marks Telfar’s first full collection in over a year, which also served as Team Liberia’s official uniforms during the 2020 Olympics.

The lines around 70 pieces in total. It was inspired by the designer’s first visit to Liberia since his family fled when Liberia’s Civil War happened in 1990. Telfar also served as the official sponsor for Team Liberia, marking the team’s first sponsorship since 2000. Price points for the collection range from 60 dollars to 290 dollars.