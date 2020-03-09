Ten AW20/21 womenswear trends to bet on

The catwalk shows of the autumn-winter 2020/21 season ended Tuesday evening with a breathtaking Louis Vuitton show . Marked by an underlying worried mood linked to the coronavirus epidemic, Fashion Week nevertheless Delivered with a spate of new trends and brilliant highlights. Here is a list of FashionUnited’s top ten autumn-winter 2020/21 clothing trends to bet on.

Saturated red

The scarlet hue has coloured many catwalks this season. From Hermès to Balmain - and not forgetting the youngest brand Koché - the saturated and lively red has coloured outerwear, tailoring and couture, radiating symbolism of sensuality, passion but also of strength.

Endless length

The length of coats, skirts and dresses reached all the way to the ankles and feet in many of the AW20/21 catwalks. This penchant for the very long has been adopted for a few seasons already and seems to continue in view of the slender figures of Lemaire, Kenzo and Chloé.

Key word: Tailoring

Tailoring - its been the keyword of the moment and has occupied the minds of almost all fashion designers. Shirts, double-breasted jackets, pleated pants - the art of tailoring defines the wardrobe of the season. American streetwear master Virgil Abloh himself opted for fitted jackets and tailored collars in a time when the shirt, in particular the everyday shirt, is once again becoming an essential.

Outdoor functionality

The outdoor sector, long acclaimed through the success of the down jacket, looks to take an increasingly important place in the female and male wardrobe. On the Off-White catwalk, model Bella Hadid wore a red carpet dress, the sleeve of which was made of technical fabric from Arc-Teryx, a Canadian company specializing in clothing for mountain sports. Technical materials, drawstrings details, outfits for very cold weather and lively colour palette, the outdoors expresses itself from every angle.

Classic white collar

If there is one trend to bet on in the coming seasons, it is the white collar. Virginie Viard, artistic director of Chanel, had already highlighted it during the SS20 haute couture fashion, inspired by the childhood Gabrielle Chanel spent at a convent orphanage run by nuns. Large collars ot scallop tailored collars, the important thing is that it is white and that its virgin shade highlights the delicate posture of the head. It is preferably worn on a black top for an elegant contrast.

All black

Often worn with popping details or in a total look, black has obscured a large part of the catwalks: from the disturbing Balenciaga fashion show to the latex silhouettes of Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. At Chanel, Virginie Viard notably played on its contrast with white.

Flying fringes

Pieces fringed in a chic and precious spirit have been seen in particular at Prada, Dior and Ingie. They are worn long and sparkling for a 20s look, or on high waisted shorts, loincloth style, for freedom of movement and a feeling of nonchalance.

Glossy latex

Usually linked to the world of sex, latex has been much talked about this season after having found itself in stylistic recurrence within the Balmain and Saint Laurent collections. But whether the material used is latex, it is the glossy aspect we particularly like for next autumn-winter. Also note a widespread use of leather: large outerwear, eveningwear and everyday wear.

Distant traveller

This season the theme of travel is becoming increasingly popular, drawing inspiration from backpackers, adventurers and great explorers. Whether it's khaki canvas, functional details, or playful layering, the idea is there: that the wearer has returned from a trip to a distant land, even if they never really set foot there.

Brilliant shine

The tinsel moves away from its vulgar image to enhance the style of precious sparkles and good taste. Rhinestones, jewellery buttons or lurex threads, it is expressed both in total looks or as dress punctuation.

