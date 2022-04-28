Tencel launches Tree Climate fabric for sustainable outdoor apparel

Lenzing, the leading global producer of wood-based speciality fibres, has launched the Tree Climate fabric collection by Tencel to offer a functional and sustainable option for outdoor apparel.

The new Tree Fabric collection was unveiled at Performance Days in Munich, curated by outdoor fabric innovators David Parkes and Marco Weichert, to redefine sustainability in functional outdoor fabrics by offering moisture management, optimum breathability, and a reduced carbon footprint.

The three-fold collection offers a variety of base, mid, and outer layer fabrics, featuring performance qualities, as well as biodegradable wadding made of wood-based Tencel Lyocell fibres for outdoor applications.

This now means that brands can create synthetic-free and enhanced synthetic content layering solutions for different weather conditions. As the fibres are wind and water-resistant, feature optimum breathability and thermal regulation, and are gentle on the skin and blend well with natural fibres such as wool and hemp.

Lenzing also notes that the environmental impact of Tencel branded fibres used in the collection is amongst the lowest of all materials on the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, an industry-wide tool that measures and communicates the environmental impact of materials used for apparel.

Image: Tencel

Andreas Gürtler, senior manager of global business development active sportswear at Lenzing, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch our new Tree Climate fabric collection and showcase at Performance Days. We are extremely proud of what we have created with the help of renowned curators David and Marco.

“The fibres, which have high-performance attributes and super soft feel, are also biodegradable. Coupled with carbon-zero fibre, this fabric collection is poised to bring a wave of positive change to the outdoor apparel and the environment.”

Marco Weichert, founder of Performance Days and chief executive of Weichert Agencies, added: “Sustainability has become a minimum requirement in the outdoor market. The industry is in need of climate-neutral fibres, that are nature-based and can claim a function out of nature. Lenzing is providing some of the best fibres for the active market with its Tencel Tree Climate collection.

“It offers nature based, biodegradable fibres with superb functional attributes such as climate control and moisture management. I am thankful that I had the chance to participate in this project and I am confident that it will do well.”