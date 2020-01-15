Tendam joins Fashion Pact

Spanish fashion retailer Tendam, which owns brands the Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield, Women’secret, Fifty brands, and, as of November, Hoss Intropia , is the latest company to join the Fashion Pact, a coalition of fashion and textile businesses committing to tackle sustainability issues.

Unveiled back in August by François-Henri Pinault , chairman and CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, the Fashion Pact focuses on environmental goals in three core areas: stopping global warming, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans.

Tendam chairman and CEO, Jaume Miquel, said in a statement: “We’re forging ahead in our sustainability strategy and joining the Fashion Pact is a sign of our commitment. This translates into clear control policies in operations in which we are directly involved, while consistently pursuing maximum efficiency and minimum consumption.”

Other sustainable initiatives from Tendam include a Reconsider collection, which uses organic fibres and sustainable technologies, and a H2Ø denim line, which uses laser technologies and ozone in the denim finishing process to reduce water usage - both from the group’s leading brand, Springfield. They currently make up 50 percent and 14 percent of the brand’s total sales, respectively.

Additionally, the group’s lingerie brand, Women’secret, has an Honest line which is manufactured with organic cotton and recycled materials and currently accounts for 15 percent of the Basics in Corsetry garments collection.

The H2Ø denim at Cortefiel Man represents over 70 percent of the brand’s jeans collection, while the Eco-Friendly programme at Cortefiel Woman, which uses organic cotton and recycled polyester, accounts for 9 percent of total garments.