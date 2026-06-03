Textile Institute launches intensive short course on textile materials and manufacturing

The Textile Institute has announced an intensive short course designed to provide a comprehensive overview of textile materials, manufacturing processes and product performance for professionals working across the textile and apparel sector.

The programme is aimed at individuals involved in textile production, research and development, product development and commercial operations. Participants will explore the properties, production methods and applications of fibres, yarns and fabrics used in apparel, home textiles and technical textile products.

Core modules cover fibre production and performance, yarn manufacturing, weaving, warp and weft knitting, and nonwoven fabric technologies. The course also examines how different textile structures influence end-use performance and product applications.

The final day offers participants a choice of specialist modules focusing on dyeing and finishing processes or fabric testing and analysis. These sessions address topics including textile preparation, colouration principles, fabric specifications and performance evaluation.

According to the Textile Institute, the course is designed to provide both technical knowledge and a broader understanding of the textile value chain. Previous participants highlighted the opportunity to gain insight into processes outside their immediate areas of expertise and to develop a deeper understanding of textile manufacturing.

For fashion educators, the programme reflects growing industry demand for interdisciplinary knowledge that connects material science, production processes and product performance. As sustainability, innovation and technical expertise become increasingly important across the fashion sector, courses that bridge design and manufacturing knowledge continue to play a significant role in professional development.

Founded under Royal Charter in 1925, the Textile Institute is a global professional body for the textiles, clothing and footwear industries, with members in around 60 countries. Its activities focus on education, professional recognition, knowledge sharing and the promotion of excellence across the sector.