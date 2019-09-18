Thakoon Panichgul returns to the fashion with new direct-to-consumer brand

Two years ago, Thakoon Panichgul—commonly known his first name—took a hiatus from the fashion industry to think about fashion as the world knows it today. As a result, he’s launched a new namesake brand, Thakoon. The direct-to-consumer line, which features timeless and elevated staples, is a result of the designer’s realization that “elevated design is not a luxury; it belongs in every modern woman’s wardrobe.”

During his two-year sabbatical, the industry veteran took note of what customers are looking for in the current landscape of fashion and retail. Now, the new line will offer high-quality, curated collections available for accessible price points—which follows the rise of direct-to-consumer business models many independent brands are taking today.

Thakoon, which launched on Sept. 17, debuts with a 12-piece capsule collection for Fall 2019 featuring classic styles many might consider everyday essentials, such as a knit turtleneck sweater, a slip dress, trousers, and more. Rather than creating clothing and accessories catering to the current trends, the Panichgul is developing elevated and streamlined classics for his customer. According the brand, the designer is focusing on the idea that of how a woman’s wardrobe is curated over time.

“Thakoon understands that the consumer does not want an array of options from every designer, rather a selection of well-made, timeless pieces,” the announcement stated. The brand will release multiple ready-to-wear capsule collections throughout the year continuing this idea of building a wardrobe of classic pieces.

Pieces from Thakoon’s collection range from 75 USD to 225 USD and is available on the brand’s website. The designer will also be launching a retail concept store in New York’s West Village later this fall.

Images: Courtesy of Thakoon