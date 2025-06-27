"That Dress": Iconic Versace dress auctioned for 12,090 euros

One of the most iconic dresses of 20th-century fashion, a version of the legendary black Versace dress – worn by British actress Elizabeth Hurley, alongside Hugh Grant, at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994 – was auctioned for 12,090 euros by the auction house Penelope’s.

Story of "That Dress"

Symbolising the power of viral images before the digital age and embodying the confident and sexualised femininity of the 1990s, the dress auctioned by Penelope’s tells an important part of fashion history.

Designed by Gianni Versace, the dress references British punk aesthetics through the placement of safety pins and daring cuts. However, here ordinary fasteners were replaced by gold and silver kilt pins adorned with diamonds and the Medusa head, Versace’s emblem. With this piece, the Italian label managed to establish its mark in the history of the iconic and understated little black dress by presenting a daring and glamorous version.

The figure-hugging dress became particularly famous when Elizabeth Hurley wore it alongside Hugh Grant to promote the film Four Weddings and a Funeral in London. The press impact was so great that she is now known for having transformed the red carpet into a veritable media stage. The dress was subsequently christened ‘That Dress’, underlining its special place in the history of fashion and the red carpet, which until then had been reserved for a more conventional dress code.

It should be clarified, however, that the model sold by Penelope’s for 12,090 euros is not the dress worn by Hurley, but the commercialised version, which has some differences. It comes from the SS94 collection. At the time, the brand also offered white and black blazers with safety pins.

In 2002, the dress was exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London as part of an exhibition in honour of Gianni Versace, further cementing its historical status.

Ten years later, ‘That Dress’ was worn by singer and actress Lady Gaga. According to an article in the Guardian, Lady Gaga was seen wearing the dress outside the Hotel Principe di Savoia, accompanied by fashion photographer Terry Richardson, presumably for a photoshoot.