The Armani Group announces new sustainability targets

The Armani Group has pledged to reduce its overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in a bid to follow the Paris Agreement for climate change. The Milan-based fashion company said its aims were to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and downstream transportation and distribution 42 percent by 2029 from a 2019 base year.

The Paris accord seeks to curb the negative impact of climate change and limital global warming to below 1.5 degrees celsius.

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaborative partnership between the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which encourages and recognizes companies that have made a public commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Fighting climate change is a very complex undertaking that requires great dedication and must cover the entire production process. The concept of sustainability, in fact, must be adopted across the board, by producing less and better, selecting raw materials with a low environmental impact, constantly implementing innovative processes, reducing waste and rejects, using renewable energy sources and, in this way, reducing emissions that are harmful for our planet. Therefore I am particularly proud of this important step, which testifies to the Group's determination to continue along the path it has undertaken," commented Giorgio Armani.

