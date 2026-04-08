The Art Academy of Latvia 2026: Exploring fashion's role in a changing cultural landscape

Art Academy of Latvia will host its annual LMA Fashion Show on 29 May, bringing together emerging designers under the overarching theme “Definition,” which also connects the institution’s Design Days and Graduate Days events.

The show, taking place at Hanzas Perons, marks the 33rd edition and will explore how fashion, art and design define their role in a changing cultural landscape. The event aims to provide a platform for young designers to present collections that combine craftsmanship, material experimentation and digital approaches.

Credits: The Art Academy of Latvia

An international guest lecturer programme featuring designers from Poland, Estonia and France will accompany the show. In addition, sustainability partner AJ Power Recycling will present a circularity-focused award recognising innovative material use, with the winner receiving the opportunity to attend the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyères.

The LMA Fashion Show forms part of a wider programme of exhibitions, lectures and graduate presentations running throughout June, highlighting student work across art and design disciplines.