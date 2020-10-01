The Bias Cut announces GoYellow collaboration with Hospice UK

Online fashion boutique The Bias Cut is teaming up with palliative care charity Hospice UK to support Hospice Care Week.

From 5-11 October, the British retailer is creating a limited edition #GoYellow face covering design, with 5 pounds of each sale going to Hospice UK. It will also be donating 25 percent of sales of all yellow items available on its website from 30 September - 11 October.

The face covering has been designed by The Bias Cut founder Jacynth Bassett and features Hospice UK's sunflower motif in contrasting uplifting yellow and midnight blue. The face masks have been made in London from 3ply quilted breathable jersey fabric using eco inks.