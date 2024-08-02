The Brat Aesthetic by Charli XCX: including neon green, white tank tops and Kamala Harris

When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed V.P. Kamala Harris to replace him, singer Charli XCX tweeted, “kamala is brat,” and it broke the Internet.
The excitement that engendered was the culmination of something that had been brewing since the album ‘brat’ with its neon green cover was released on June 7. Charli revealed on Instagram that she “narrowed down around 65 shades of green” to achieve “the final, most ultimate, most brat green.”
The Harris campaign even changed their X banner to a blurry black text on a neon green background.
Then, just when it seemed that Brat mania couldn’t get any wilder, actor and influencer Kelley Heyer created a dance to the song ‘Apple’ from the Brat album that went viral on TikTok.
So what is included in the brat wardrobe? When asked to explain brat style Charli stated via a Tiktok video that it’s “all about duality. It can go the way of quiet luxury but it can also be trashy,” she continued, “a strappy white top with no bra, that’s kind of all you need.” If you are seeking further styling inspiration, here are recent images from street style and the runways that fit the bill.
Blanca SS25
A white tank top, under a green and white striped shirt and matching boxer shorts, denim Bermuda shorts, a bright green canvas tote bag, ribbed socks and black Mary-Janes.
Ottolinger FW24
Lime green sweatpants with black side stripes, a white ruched shirt under a leather jacket and a faux fur short sleeved layer.
Miu Miu FW24
A neon green dirndl skirt with big pink and black placed blooms was shown with a black zip-front sweatshirt, a grey blouson jacket with a faux fur collar. Brown lace-up boots and shield sunglasses completed the look.
Paris Street Style SS24
A raw edged denim jacket over a lime green voile shirt with long ties and plaid Bermuda shorts. Accessories included shield eyewear, silver jewelry and brown mid-calf boots with lime green piping.
Maryling SS24
A lime green striped cropped shirt with a raw edge and a kipper tie in a geometric print were shown with a pale blue mini skirt with flap pockets, a gray trench coat, pale green pearl earrings, ribbed socks and dark green penny loafers.
Martins SS24
A lime green baggy top over a striped knit with over-long arms and hot pink cargo pants with silver studs, Accessories included a baseball cap under a dark green scarf, purple framed sunglasses with lucky charms and brown sandals.
Diesel SS24
A lime green cropped tulle camisole with dark green piping and a matching skirt overlayed with orange briefs and dark green piping. A hobo style handbag in lime green crinkled leather and silver sandals finished the look.
Des Phemmes SS24
A lime green slip dress with white piping and straps and a side slit trimmed with blue braid over a purple bra and pants with a purple, orange and white tye dye pattern. Turquoise slides completed the look.
Gucci SS24
A lime green maxi coat with silver fringe over a grey ribbed henley and a burgundy leather micro mini skirt. Accessories included oversized earrings and slingback pumps also in burgundy leather.
London Street Style
Nike x Martine Rose sneakers in an ombré of green and orange
Mozhden Resort 25
A black clutch bag with a neon green raffia fringed trim