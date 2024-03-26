The collections of Accademia Costume & Moda’s ACM Talents 2024

Last weekend, the bachelor students of Accademia Costume & Moda’s (ACM) ’costume and fashion: fashion, accessories and costume design’ programme presented their final fashion projects in Rome.

The ‘Personal Capsule Collection’ is a collaborative collection that unites the individual looks created by the Italian academy’s 20 graduating students.

The collections of three of this year’s undergraduate students were recognised with an award, out of which two designers, Alessio Mussati and Mattia Pozzo, with the fashion design award, and student Sabrina Raus with the accessory design award.

View the looks of Accademia Costume & Moda’s 2023/2024 top fashion students below:

Alessio Mussati final BA fashion collection. Credits: Accademia Costume & Moda

Beatrice Bartolocci final BA fashion collection. Credits: Courtesy of Accademia Costume & Moda

Mattia Pozzo final BA fashion collection. Credits: Accademia Costume & Moda