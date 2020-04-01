The Denim Window launches interview series via Instagram live

Amsterdam-based showroom The Denim Window launched a series of live Instagram streams twice a week featuring key players in the denim industry.

The idea behind the Denim Window Spritz is to keep the denim community in contact and up-to-date during a time when stores are closed across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning 31 March and streaming twice a week at 06:00pm CET on Tuesdays and Thursdays, each episode will see the Denim Window founder Silvia Rancani speaking with leading players in the denim industry.

Each guest will be able to talk about their business, collections and product innovations, as well as about their personal life and how they are dealing with the current global situation.

Viewers can follow along on Instagram @thedenimwindow and ask live questions.

The next guest on the show, which will go live on Thursday 2 April, will be Amy Leverton from trend forecasters Denim Dudes .

“The idea was born to allow all our denim friends in our community to stay in touch - to get information and updated conditions from all over the world and even to get to know each other better from a personal point of view,” said Rancani.

“We are also working in upgrading and implementing our website. Soon the new collection concepts of The Denim Window companies will be available on a new section of The Denim Window website and from there you will be guided to get an appointment for online presentation live directly with the company you are interested.”