The devil is in the details: the street style of Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo has long served not only as the unofficial kickoff to the menswear season, but also as a masterclass in sartorial excellence, particularly in the art of tailoring.

In recent years, however, the once-celebrated and occasionally mocked figure of the ‘Pitti Peacock’ has, while not entirely vanished, become something of an endangered species. This season, too, the most compelling interpretations of street style weren’t necessarily from the suited and booted gentlemen – though they were, as ever, reliably hatted and often dressed in terracotta tones that echoed the city’s famed golden hour. Rather, it was the attendees whose ensembles featured the most intricate details who stood out amid the crowds, braving the Florentine heat at the fair’s longtime home, the Fortezza da Basso.

FashionUnited has rounded up some of the best street style trends spotted so far at Pitti Uomo

Paint by numbers

Street style at Pitti Uomo thrives on detail – and this season, it was the playful use of what looked like hand-drawn doodles and paint that truly stood out. Rather than relying on classic patterns or logos, many looks were adorned with elements that evoked finger painting, hand-drawn illustrations, and seemingly random scribbles, reminiscent of sketchbooks or children’s drawings.

From painterly spirals and wine glasses on wide-legged trousers to a cream workwear jacket covered in cartoonish ducks, scribbled words, and stitched-on graphics, wearers treated their clothing as a medium for storytelling.

Embroidery

Sport-inspired silhouettes

It wasn’t just paint that made a mark on the season—embroidery also took center stage as a tactile counterpoint to the playful brushstrokes seen elsewhere. Threads replaced ink, lending garments a sense of craft and permanence. From botanical flourishes stitched across jackets to folkloric motifs quietly blooming on backs and sleeves, embroidery became a language of texture and tradition.

Another notable shift, one that already started a hold in previous years, was the unabashed embrace of sport-inspired silhouettes, a genre often overlooked at such a tailoring-centric event. Whether through retro soccer jerseys, oversized mesh layers, or baseball-style shirts, attendees leaned into athletic aesthetics with a knowing, almost ironic sophistication.

One example was a vintage green Adidas football shirt styled with wide-legged trousers and loafers, blending pitch-side nostalgia with Italian polish. Another was a powder-blue mesh training vest over a button-down, complete with a baseball cap and wraparound sunglasses, nodding to early 2000’s skater cool and a third look was composed of a classic white and blue “Cougar” baseball jersey, paired with slouchy olive chinos and a leopard-print cap.

Ties as canvases

Art wasn’t only present in the form of doodles on clothing but also made a bold appearance on ties, transforming a once-conservative accessory into a vibrant medium of self-expression. At Pitti Uomo, ties became walking canvases, splashed with sunflowers, peppered with miniature birds, or woven with lush, tapestry-like florals. These weren’t just playful prints but rather painterly statements that stood out against relaxed tailoring and oversized shirts.

Camouflage made to stand out

In a season where artistry and intention were paramount, even camouflage – long associated with utilitarianism and anonymity – took on new meaning. Rather than blending in, it stood out. Worn across a spectrum of silhouettes and contexts, from tailored jungle jackets layered over crisp shirts and ties to slouchy cargo pants paired with denim and trucker caps, camo didn’t feel like military cosplay but rather its own sartorial statement.