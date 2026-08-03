'The Devil Wears Prada 2' effect: 18 percent rise in foreign tourism at Milan film locations

Following the release of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”, average daily footfall from foreign tourists in the film's key Milan locations has increased by 18 percent compared to the previous period. This is according to an analysis by the research centre of Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza Brianza, conducted via the Cities Analytics platform.

The increase was observed across all analysed areas. Cairoli-Palazzo Clerici saw the most significant growth at plus 28 percent, followed by Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II-Duomo at plus 17 percent; Brera at plus 14 percent; and Montenapoleone at plus 13 percent.

Specifically, from May 1 to July 26, an average of 52.3 percent of foreign visitors in the analysed areas came from European Union countries, while 47.7 percent came from non-EU countries. This confirms a broad and diverse international demand. The US was the leading foreign market across all monitored locations, accounting for between 13 percent and 20 percent of visitors.

Infographic, Confcommercio Milano research centre Credits: Courtesy of Centro studi di Confcommercio Milano

France followed, with between 11.6 percent and 13.8 percent, and the UK, with between 8.5 percent and 10.6 percent. Other notable European markets included Austria, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland, demonstrating Milan's strong appeal.

“The findings from our research centre confirm a structural growth trend in international tourism in central Milan,” observed Marco Barbieri, secretary general of Confcommercio Lodi Monza Brianza. “Foreign visitors are increasing by an average of 28,500 per month.”

Based on this trend, approximately 1.5 million foreign arrivals are expected in the city centre during the summer quarter of July, August and September. Over 451,000 of these are anticipated this August.