The Fashion Awards: Jonathan Anderson wins top accolade again

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, known for his signature JW Anderson label and as creative director of LVMH-owned luxury fashion house Loewe, was crowned Designer of the Year for the second year running at the annual The Fashion Awards.

The awards from the British Fashion Council (BFC), which act as the annual fundraising event for the BFC Foundation, took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London and was co-hosted by British broadcaster Maya Jama and musical artist Kojey Radical.

The showcase celebrated 16 awards, with home talents including Grace Wales Bonner, Stephen Jones, Simone Rocha, Priya Ahluwalia and Chopova Lowena receiving accolades alongside Tom Ford, Remo Ruffini, and American-Barbadian rapper A$AP Rocky.

The ceremony kicked off in style with Chloe and Halle Bailey delivering an exclusive performance of the Bee Gees ‘To Love Somebody’ wearing bespoke Dilara Fındıkoğlu, while Law Roach reflected on the major fashion moments from the year, and singer Debbie Harry took to the stage with a surprise performance of ‘Heart of Glass’ and ‘I Feel Love’ in honour of Gucci and Nan Goldin’s Special Recognition Award for the 'We Will Always Have London' campaign.

Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha and Stephen Jones win at The Fashion Awards 2024

Anderson once again triumphed as Designer of the Year, beating off tough competition from Chemena Kamali for Chloé, John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu, Pieter Mulier for Alaïa and Rick Owens. He received his award from Jamie Dornan, who was dressed in a black suit from Loewe.

British Menswear Designer Award went to Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, recognising the London-based designer for consistently making “a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international menswear landscape,” while Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha scooped the British Womenswear Designer Award for her work at her eponymous label.

The Fashion Awards - Stephen Jones Credits: BFC by Karolina Wielocha

The British Accessories Designer award went to Stephen Jones, honouring his work as one of the best British milliners, while Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena won the BFC Foundation Designer Award, and artist, photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell received the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator for his “incredible contribution to fashion, photography and culture”.

There were also awards for Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia who received the New Establishment Menswear Award and Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington won the New Establishment Womenswear Award.

The Fashion Awards - New Establishment Menswear Designer award Credits: BFC by Karolina Wielocha

The Fashion Awards 2024 names winners

American transgender model Alex Consani, who has starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, was honoured with Model of the Year, and American actress, writer and producer Issa Rae received the Pandora Leader of Change Award, presented by her friend and ‘Insecure’ co-star Yvonne Orji, for being a “fierce advocate for civil and women's rights movements”.

A$AP Rocky, who was named the creative director for Puma’s Formula 1 partnership last year, attended the event with his partner Rihanna and took home the Cultural Innovator award. The accolade celebrates a leading innovator and imagemaker in the entertainment industry and has created viral fashion moments.

The BFC said that A$AP Rocky was deserving of the award due to being part of many high-profile commercial campaigns, including Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Courvoisier, Dior, Mercedes Benz, Moncler, Guess and Fenty Skin. His creative agency AWGE also launched partnerships with Marine Serre, Amina Muaddi, Selfridges, JW Anderson, and MTV. While in June 2024, he made his Paris Fashion Week debut with his highly anticipated show ‘A$AP Rocky: American Sabotage’.

On his award, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to honour A$AP Rocky with the Cultural Innovator Award tonight. Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year - from his Paris Fashion Week debut to designing the retro-futuristic neighbourhood in the Moncler’s The City of Genius in Shanghai.

“Through these collections and the promotion of his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, he has firmly positioned himself at the intersection of culture and innovation. We are also incredibly grateful for his continued support of UK designers and retail.”

The Fashion Awards - New Establishment Womenswear Credits: BFC by Karolina Wielocha

The BFC honours A$AP Rocky, Tom Ford and Remo Ruffini

Remo Ruffini, chairman, chief executive officer and creative director at Moncler SpA, was honoured with the Trailblazer Award for his “pioneering leadership and creative vision," especially for his role in the Moncler global brand reset and the creation of the Moncler Genius platform.

The awards also recognised Margaret Barbour, chair of the British fashion label J Barbour & Sons, famous for its waxed jackets, with a Special Recognition award for her “outstanding contribution to the fashion industry and longstanding commitment to British excellence and innovation”. Barbour received the award from Alexa Chung, a known fan of the brand, who has also collaborated with them on collections.

Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou also picked up a Special Recognition award for her work on 10 Magazine, and American fashion designer Tom Ford received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

On Ford’s achievements, Rush said: “For over three decades, his visionary work has consistently pushed the boundaries in every field he has played his hand in - from transforming Gucci into a fashion powerhouse and launching his incredibly successful eponymous brand while establishing the design studio in London, to becoming an award-winning filmmaker. He is a true innovator and fashion icon in his own right.”

The Fashion Awards 2024 Credits: BFC by Karolina Wielocha

Below is the full list of this year’s winners:

Designer of the Year Award - Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

British Womenswear Designer Award - Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Menswear Designer Award - Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

British Accessories Designer – Stephen Jones

BFC Foundation Designer Award - Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena

New Establishment Womenswear Award – Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington

New Establishment Menswear Award - Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia

Outstanding Achievement Award – Tom Ford

Model of the Year Award - Alex Consani

Special Recognition Award - Nan Goldin and Gucci

Special Recognition Award - Dame Margaret Barbour

Special Recognition Award - Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou

Cultural Innovator Award - A$AP Rocky

Trailblazer Award - Remo Ruffini

The Pandora Leader of Change Award - Issa Rae

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator - Tyler Mitchell