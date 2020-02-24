The Hervé L. Leroux label reborn

Since the death of the couturier Hervé Leger in 2017, the house has been mothballed. Today, however, a page turns thanks to his sister who is preparing to present the new collections during Paris Fashion Week.

Launched in 2000 by Hervé Leger Leroux and Jocelyne Caudroy (sister of the latter who has been by his side since the launch of his first house in 1985), the Hervé L. Leroux label enjoyed a very good reputation thanks to its glamorous and sophisticated dresses worn by many stars (from Carole Bouquet to Iman Bowie, including Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek). But the disappearance of the founding couturier in 2017 brought the business to a halt.

Family continuity

Three years later, in 2020, Jocelyne Caudroy decided to relaunch her brother's namesake brand and presented the new Hervé L. Leroux collections in her showroom from 28 February to 5 March 2020, of which she is now the artistic director.

It was obvious for me to pursue Hervé's work and passion," says Jocelyne Caudroy, "My work is a natural extension of all these years spent working in pairs. There is both the re-release of his emblematic dresses but also the creation of new models, the ones he didn't have time to make".

The return of the drape

Combining elegance and French savoir-faire, the atelier autumn-winter 2020 collection, which will be presented during Paris Fashion Week, skillfully blends new ultra-feminine silhouettes with the unmistakable draped dresses that have made the house famous. In total, more than 20 models made in France will be unveiled: dresses, skirts, tops in a palette of colours inspired by precious stones (ruby, sapphire or amethyst, the couturier's recurring colour, contrasting with deep black). While the technique of making seamless pieces, the house's strong DNA, will be perpetuated. New, a small line christened "Voyage" offers pieces for "chic and casual" escapades.

Jacques-Emmanuel Falempin in the driver’s seat

A new structure has been put in place for this relaunch. While the company does not disclose details of the investors involved, it has appointed Jacques-Emmanuel Falempin, who was previously an advisor to Hervé L. Leroux, as its head. A management consultant for fashion and luxury brands for some twenty years, the man has notably managed the Maxime Simoëns label from 2011 to 2013. His mission: to succeed in redeploying the house's aura and glamorous image.

Photo: Credit: Pierre Verdy / AFP - Silhouette Hervé L. Leroux, 2020