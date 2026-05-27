The Ibeliv story: From Madagascar's raffia to global fashion markets

Ibeliv will be in Florence for Pitti Uomo in June, presenting an immersive installation dedicated to the underwater world. The brand is already well-known in Italy, having previously participated in several editions of White Milano. Ibeliv was founded 13 years ago by designer Liv Ramanandraibe, born in 1981 and originally from Madagascar.

The story of this accessories label, particularly its bags, is linked to the versatility and natural quality of raffia, a material found in Madagascar. “Raffia is a material that grows exclusively in Madagascar,” Liv Ramanandraibe explains to FashionUnited. “We have very rich and unique vegetation. I feel like an ambassador for my country, and I thought that through Ibeliv I could do good for the local people, for nature, and help the economy grow.”

After studying finance in France, where “my mother sent me to study,” and a subsequent work experience in an accounting firm that did not provide the expected satisfaction, at least in terms of creativity, Ramanandraibe decided to do something to benefit his country. He leveraged the passion for local craftsmanship passed down by his family.

Ibeliv, Lifestyle a trip to Camargue 3_©John Lander Credits: Ibeliv, ph John Lander

Reflecting on his cultural roots, the designer decided to create accessories that celebrate the rich artisanal tradition and natural resources of Madagascar, adding a contemporary touch derived from his experiences.

Brand is also present in japan and the us and is developing in the united arab emirates

With the ambition to “create beauty by doing good,” Ibeliv remains true to the social and environmental values that are part of its DNA and guide its production choices. Starting with two employees, the brand now employs 4,000 female artisans in Madagascar 13 years later. The brand’s headquarters are in Avignon, France. “We are a team of around ten people operating at a managerial level.”

In terms of numbers, the collections are distributed through approximately 800 stores, in addition to the e-shop. Italy, France, and Germany are its primary markets.

“We are also present in Japan and the US, and we are expanding in the United Arab Emirates,” the founder notes, adding that the label has recorded a year-over-year growth of 20 percent. The brand does not disclose its financial data.

Ibeliv was founded in 2013 Credits: Ibeliv

“Since 2013, we have sold one million products,” says Liv Ramanandraibe, insisting that the brand contributes to safeguarding a unique heritage essential for the planet’s biodiversity.

Ibeliv champions craftsmanship and ensures the transmission of an ancestral heritage to future generations. “Ibeliv offers Malagasy women prospects for development and autonomy, providing stable and fairly paid work for thousands of artisans,” adds the founder. At Pitti Uomo, in addition to the immersive installation inspired by the underwater world, he will also unveil the Ibeliv Bach club capsule collection. This collection is an invitation to travel and embrace a mindset of endless summer.

The founder of Ibeliv with an artisan Credits: Ibeliv, ph. John Lander