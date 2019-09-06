The Knot teams with Kleinfeld for size inclusive NYFW bridal show

Size inclusive bridal wear has made its way to the New York Fashion Week runway. Iconic New York bridalwear retailer Kleinfeld and wedding planning service The Knot have partnered to host a wedding fashion show focusing on size inclusive styles.

Rather than taking place during next month's NYFW: Bridal Fashion Week, the Kleinfeld x The Knot event is being held on September 6, the first official day of the Spring/Summer 2020 NYFW.

Kleinfeld and The Knot enlisted the help of content creator community theCURVYcon to hold their bridal show. The runway event will showcase current trends in wedding fashion, selected for ever body type. Designers including Pnina Tornai, Essense of Australia and Stella York will be included.

Prior to the runway show, Kleinfeld and The Knot are hosting a curated panel discussion to address size inclusivity in fashion. Speakers include model and body positivity activist Hunter McGrady, The Knot's senior fashion editor Shelley Brown and Kleinfeld bridal stylist Lisa Fuhrman.

“At The Knot, we encourage every to-be-wed to plan a wedding that showcases their personal values and style, which includes finding fashion that’s reflective of who they are,” Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot, said in a statement.

Jennette Kruszka, director of marketing for Kleinfeld Bridal, agreed, stating, "It is so important for every to-be-wed to find fashion that makes them feel confident and celebrated on their wedding day.... Inclusivity is of utmost importance to us at Kleinfeld and we want to lead the conversation along with The Knot around inclusivity so all of our industry friends can address this gap in the market as well.”