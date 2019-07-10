The Kooples announces collaboration with NBA

French fashion brand The Kooples is expanding its line of streetwear in the form of a new collaboration with the National Basketball Association, also known as the NBA.

According to an announcement from the brand, the 11-piece menswear collection features a selection of NBA teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and more with iconic logos from teams and more.

The collection — which will be available on July 15 on The Kooples’ website as well as its stores — includes pieces such as sweatshirts, sweatpants and shorts. This capsule also uses cotton and neoprene throughout the collection in a palette of black, grey and white.

Images: Courtesy of The Kooples