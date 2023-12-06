The minimal white lingerie trend is both androgynous and trans-seasonal

The white Prada tank top fw22

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simon sent a variety of looks down the fw22 Prada runway featuring a white tank top with the brand’s triangular logo, paired to more ostentatious garments. Its sheer simplicity made a perfect statement for the post-pandemic era as it incorporated several cultural touchstones including an androgynous feel. It set the tone for a review of late ‘nineties stripped-down minimalism, albeit in white instead of black, that later morphed into the quiet luxury trend.

Tracing the trend

The Prada tank top had a nostalgic appeal that was reminiscent of Chanel’s 1993 spring show. Karl Lagerfeld presented white underwear including tank tops, bras, panties and even y-front briefs under tweed jackets, sans bottoms. Men’s briefs, Lagerfeld told the New York Times back then, “are the last thing women haven’t taken from the men.” As Lagerfeld had likewise intended at Chanel, that simple Prada tank top traversed many of fashion’s boundaries. It can be underwear or outerwear, worn in any season and is genderless.

It was a look that had already been addressed by Jonathan Anderson who showed simple tank tops with the brand’s logo during the ss22 Loewe collection. Kylie Jenner caused a sensation attending the brand’s ss23 show, wearing the tank with y-front briefs over Wolford hose, under a grey coat, accessorized with Givenchy sunglasses.

It was a look quickly embraced by other celebrities and street style stars.

Andreadamo: designer, Andrea Adamo

Since then, several designers have followed suit showing simple white garments that work as work as underwear or outerwear and are trans-seasonal. Here are ten looks from the ss24 collections proving this trend’s staying power through 2024 and beyond.

Look 15: Full coverage white briefs in faux leather and matching belt, were shown over a nude-colored bodysuit and faux leather cropped jacket. Nude suede peep-toe sandals finished the look.

Look 13: white cotton y-front briefs were shown under a sheer chiffon with ruffled details on a button-front tunic. Accessories included white mid-calf boots.

Supriya Lele

Look 23: a white cotton all-in-one consisting of a high-rise tank top bodysuit and leggings with stirrups. Black and silver sandals completed the look.

Victoria Beckham

Look 16: a white strapless fitted bodysuit with scalloped edging on the bustline was shown over burgundy-colored briefs with a white trim. Accessories included an ox-blood leather oversized bag, burgundy and white knee-high socks and burgundy strappy sandals.

Natasha Zinko

Look 25: a pair of off-white y-front briefs with a logo waistband and a white tank top under a Henley style long-sleeved top, shown with black knee-high black boots, white socks and an off-white bag.

Alaia: designer, Pieter Mulier

Look 9: a mock-turtleneck white high-rise bodysuit with cutaway shoulders was shown under a ribbed chiffon dress, with a nude-colored bag and white ankle strap pumps.

Acne Studio: designer, Jonny Johansson

Look 6: a white ribbed cotton tank top was styled wrapped around a black bra with a low-rise deconstructed black and grey chiffon skirt. Accessories included a cream satchel and pewter metallic shoes.

Gucci: designer, Sabato De Sarno

Look 20: a white ribbed cotton scoop necked tank top with the Gucci logo on the strap was teamed with a burgundy skirt embellished with silver fringe.

David Koma

Look 54: a white cotton long-line tank top was matched to nude briefs and a white chiffon high-low skirt with ruffled details, a large satchel and white flats.

Ferrari: designer, Rocco Iannone

Look 15: white full coverage briefs were shown under a sparkling nude shift dress, accessorized with a gold ‘lipstick’ pendant and silver sandals.