The North Face collaborates with art collective for streetwear collection

American outdoor and recreation company The North Face is branching out to streetwear with a new collection made in partnership with Brain Dead, a Los Angeles-based collective of artists and designers. According to an announcement from the brand, the capsule is inspired by The North Face’s history and its home, California.

The collection interprets the “spirit of adventure” as a true state of mind and revisits some of The North Face’s most iconic pieces, celebrating the idea of exploration and the counterculture that defined Northern California in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

The capsule includes nine pieces and will be on sale beginning Nov. 29 in Los Angeles. The collection will be available globally on Dec. 6.

Images: Courtesy of North Face