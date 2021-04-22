The North Face launching circular re-commerce platform

Outdoor brand The North Face is transforming into a circular business model with the launch of a new circular e-commerce platform that will re-sell, repair and recycle clothing to keep it out of landfill.

The circular re-commerce platform, The North Face Renewed, will launch as a pilot scheme in Germany on May 4. The initiative will not only keep products in the value chain, but also offer a collection of refurbished products for consumers who want access to affordable gear and reduce their environmental impact.

While the scheme is a pilot, The North Face hopes to eventually roll out to other markets, as it believes that the re-commerce platform will allow consumers even greater choice with their purchasing decisions.

Michael Horsch, vice president of product and marketing, EMEA at The North Face, said in a statement. “We take a holistic approach to sustainability. By analysing the impact of our products over their entire lifecycle, we’ve been able to focus on key areas to make the biggest change to our environmental footprint.

“The North Face Renewed and our new brand commitments are important next steps as we continually seek to minimise our impact on the planet without sacrificing durability or technical standards.”

In addition, to mark Earth Day, April 22, The North Face has also committed to ensuring that 100 percent of its top materials used for its apparel are recycled, regenerative or renewable by 2025.

The North Face’s top materials – polyester, nylon, cotton and leather, currently make up approximately 93 percent of its material use in weight and 97 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions.

By spring 2022, 80 percent of The North Face’s synthetic apparel fabrics will be recycled, added the brand.