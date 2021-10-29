The North Face to organise special speaker series

Outerwear brand The North Face has announced its special speaker series, to be presented at its Glasgow store in time for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

The conference, which is being hosted by Italy and England in Glasgow this year, will discuss climate change over a period of 12 days.

During this time, The North Face athletes will discuss their commitment to sustainability, in order to “send a clear message to the leaders present at COP26, asking that words become concrete actions and that there is a real commitment to present the changes necessary to protect the planet.”

Viewers will also be able to discuss their concerns, alongside four activists and two special guests, Julian Links, senior sustainability manager of The North Face and snowboarder Xavier De La Rue.

The North Face has maintained a host of different sustainability goals, announcing last spring that by 2025, 100 percent of its leading materials will be recycled, regenerated or reused. The brand has also launched a recommerce platform, The North Face Renewed. The platform refurbishes The North Face clothing, making them ready for sale once more.

The Speaker Series will be held on November 1.