The North Face unveils collaboration with Cecilie Bahnsen during Paris fashion week

The North Face has unveiled a collaboration with Cecilie Bahnsen, presented during the designer's spring/summer 2026 show in Paris. The brand creates luxury clothing, shoes, bags and accessories for everyday wear.

This new chapter in the partnership between the two brands introduces a lighter, more modular and fluid approach to technical apparel, celebrating adaptability in form, function and spirit.

Designed for warmer days, the collection reflects an instinctive, natural and personal way of dressing. Technical pieces are simplified and softened, shapes are layered and transformed, blending Bahnsen's romantic aesthetic with the technical expertise of The North Face.

“At this point in the collaboration, we feel we have found a real creative rhythm,” says Cecilie Bahnsen. “This season is about lightness, not only in weight but in spirit. Garments that change with the wearer, conveying intimacy and naturalness, while maintaining precision and attention to detail.”

“With each new chapter, we explore the boundaries of what technical apparel can mean, staying true to The North Face's DNA, rooted in the mountains and the outdoors. In this third season, together with Cecilie, we have embraced lightness in form, function and spirit, creating pieces that transform and adapt without ever losing authenticity," added The North Face design director, David Whetstone.

The collection continues the shared exploration of modularity, with pieces designed to evolve throughout the day.

A floral-print ripstop jacket with detachable sleeves transforms into a gilet, while matching trousers become shorts. The floral motif, present throughout the SS26 collection, creates a common thread between the collaboration and the broader narrative of the season.

A second offering, in olive-coloured embossed ripstop, proposes new interpretations of wind protection: a pullover with a drawstring waist and a long hybrid coat with soft, sculptural lines.

A footwear piece, the “shandal”, a hybrid between a sandal and a shoe, finished with Cecilie Bahnsen's signature floral appliqué, completes the capsule.

The seven-piece collection will be available in spring/summer 2026 on the brand's website, in a selection of The North Face stores and at selected global retailers.

Cecilie Bahnsen Ss 26 Credits: Cecilie Bahnsen and The North Face