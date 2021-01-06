The North Face x Gucci Collection: avatar items now available in Pokémon GO

Real world meets virtual world: Italian luxury house Gucci and US outerwear brand The North Face announced their collaboration for a new collection just shortly before the holidays. Now the two veterans demonstrate how to place one’s products in the virtual world.

For a limited time only, items from the The North Face x Gucci collection will be available in Pokémon GO. This means that avatars can wear items like t-shirts, hats and backpacks from the collection. Those interested just have to visit one of 100 PokéStops around the world, located at Gucci Pins, which are pop-up shops in select parks and stores.

Since Monday, items are available in Europe in Gucci PokéStops in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Cannes, Florence, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Monaco, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

In North America, the items are available at 27 Gucci PokéStops, including in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. In Australia, they are available in Sydney and Melbourne and worldwide in many locations in Asia, The Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The North Face x Gucci Collection is available from 4th to 31st January at the Gucci store in London; from 9th January to 9th February at the Gucci store in Madrid, Milan and Paris; from 11th January to 9th February at Gucci in Berlin and from 11th to 31st January at the Gucci store in Moscow as well as in select Gucci flagship stores worldwide between 4th January and 22nd February.

The collection, which is inspired by Wanderlust, includes padded coats, a bomber jacket, a vest, shirts, skirts, dresses and jumpsuits in addition to a hiking boot, backpacks and belt packs.