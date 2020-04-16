Trendstop invites FashionUnited readers to a complimentary online session aimed at helping fashion professionals navigate the current climate. Covering actionable topics, from how consumer demands and product expectations will evolve to building trend awareness when you’re not able to travel, and case studies on how brands are successfully adapting to market shifts.

The Post-Coronavirus Consumer Online Workshop

Tuesday April 21st, 10.00am EST / 2.00pm GMT / 3.00pm BST How fashion & lifestyle brands will survive and thrive in the post-coronavirus climate Book your place by clicking the image at the bottom of this article.

The coronavirus has brought about a great duality; on one hand, we are facing the biggest economic downturn of the century so far, and on the other, the demands of the consumer have never been so forward-thinking.

With one third of the global population in lockdown, the impact on the fashion industry is unfathomable. Our consumers are isolated, our shops closed, our spending curtailed, our travel halted. And yet assuming that consumer desire, expectation, or vision for the future will stagnate is a dangerous underestimation.

Consumers Connect with Meaningful Brands

In the wake of such earth-shattering disruption, consumers will not lift their heads, look around and emerge murmuring “business as usual.” What we’re expecting from consumers is a call-to-arms for change in the fashion industry, and a re-evaluation of how we produce and how we spend.

A crisis of this magnitude only galvanizes action and strengthens resolve, consumers will take brands to task over harmful practices, they will take stock of how mass consumerism harms people and the planet, and will be more prepared than ever to take responsibility for their own consumption and shopping choices.

Mass Consumerism

Where brands will struggle now is how to realign their core business to speak to these new consumer values. The margin for error is so tiny that we estimate that as many as half of today’s brands, retailers and suppliers will not be around 5-10 years from now.

Join us next Tuesday April 21st as we reveal future consumer expectations and the key changes brands must adapt to. The final 30 minutes of our 90-minute session will open up the floor to your most pressing questions, so you can receive direct advice from our experts.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts.