The post-pandemic silhouette according to Celine

Taken from the succession of digital runway shows that presented during the last Parisian Fashion Week, the Celine house presented its fall-winter 2021 collection last week.

French garden with an electric runway

Once again, the collection is presented in front of a castle. At the same location of the menswear FW21 presentation, Celine's women's collection is presented through the passageways of Château de Chambord.

Titled "Parade", the presentation is done on the lyrics of the song "Un daydream", by the musician Regina Demina. Behind her soft voice, between childhood and sensuality, an electro rhythm gives the cadence to the young models who walk in the iconic French gardens.