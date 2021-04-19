  • Home
  The post-pandemic silhouette according to Celine

Fashion

Crédit : Celine, AH21-22.

The post-pandemic silhouette according to Celine

By Julia Garel

1 hour ago

Taken from the succession of digital runway shows that presented during the last Parisian Fashion Week, the Celine house presented its fall-winter 2021 collection last week.

French garden with an electric runway

Once again, the collection is presented in front of a castle. At the same location of the menswear FW21 presentation, Celine's women's collection is presented through the passageways of Château de Chambord.

Titled "Parade", the presentation is done on the lyrics of the song "Un daydream", by the musician Regina Demina. Behind her soft voice, between childhood and sensuality, an electro rhythm gives the cadence to the young models who walk in the iconic French gardens.

Crédit : Celine, AH21-22

Mixing of genres

Once again the brand's artistic director Hedi Slimane mixes trends: bourgeois moccasins on the feet, hoodie under a beige trench coat at the top. Pieces with classic accents meet denim with frayed knees and sequined dresses with sweatshirt fleece.

More often than not, the Celine silhouette for Fall/Winter 2021 sports a mid-thigh-length blazer, faded high-waisted straight jeans or dark skinny jeans and riding boots, and a handbag tucked under the arm. The collection also boasted multiple asymmetrical crop-tops, sparkling skirts and evening dresses. In addition to blazers, a wide range of outerwear: oversized jacket, puffer jacket, long herringbone coat, bomber jacket, tailored jacket and more.

By the fusion of styles and playing with layering, Hedi Slimane offers a wardrobe that seems easy to adopt as it corresponds to the versatility of today's desires: those of classic but above all comfortable pieces that have a fondness for flamboyance. For example, a long gray cardigan with sequins worn casually over a long floral dress or even a golden hoop skirt associated with a small black leather jacket.

"Celine is having great success with the direction of Hedi Slimane", the LVMH group commented in its press release dated April 13. The Fall/Winter 2021 womenswear collection follows the highly wearable approach of previous editions, not daring to contradict a seemingly winning recipe.

Crédit : Celine, AH21-22
Crédit : Celine, AH21-22
Crédit : Celine, AH21-22
Crédit : Celine, AH21-22

Crédit : Celine, Femme, AH21-22.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.