The ‘Preppy Handbook’ SS25 Edition

It’s hard to imagine that next year, it will be 45 years since ‘The Official Preppy Handbook’ was published. Written by Lisa Birnbach and Jonathan Roberts, it parodied the attire and lifestyle of the North East coast American elite, aka W.A.S.P.S. It was a style promoted by designers Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as chain stores such as Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch. As the years have gone by the preppy look has all but lost its ironic edge replaced by a feeling of nostalgia for the pre-Internet era. It has become a standard style internationally, traversing race, class and gender. The hashtag #Ralphcore has been trending on TikTok this year as hip New Yorkers and Los Angelenos have embraced key elements of the designer’s Polo brand. This has inspired consumers to embrace bright colors, striped patterns, conversation prints and ‘eighties silhouettes. Four months before the SS25 runway shows there are signals that an updated preppy style will be a major trend. Several looks from this years’ collections have given clues as to the key items.Look 36: a satin blouson jacket with embroidered florals and an athletic ribbed collar, cuffs and waist; printed pants and a crochet top.Look 14: a cropped polo with wide green and white stripes over a striped shirt and pink shortsLook 10: a full-length tank style dress with variegated stripes in multi-colors and a side split.Look 26: a three-tiered rah-rah skirt in green, navy and yellow and a tight navy tee with a re-colored Union Jack flag logoLook 8: a lilac crochet skirt with an ombre green fringed hem and a yellow and orange polo knit top.Look 1: Striped sequined pants and a silk blouson jacket with an anime printLook 16: a jacket and matching knee-length skirt in pink and yellow multi-stripes.Look 27: a cotton suit with a short sleeved top and pants in a vintage print.Look 25: in a collaboration with Adidas, an oversized knit top in a patchwork of different prints including various stripes with wide leg dark denim jeans.A variegated striped one-shoulder tank top in pink, green and yellow was shown with pink bikini bottoms, shell jewelry and a bucket hat.