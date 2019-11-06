The Queen is going fur-free

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is following fashion’s lead and is going fur-free, with all future outfits designed for cold weather engagements to feature fake fur.

The revelation was revealed in the new memoir of her dresser and personal adviser, Angela Kelly, ‘The Other Side of the Coin’, where she states: “If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm."

However, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told The Telegraph that The Queen will continue to wear her existing fur items, including ceremonial robes.

The move was welcomed by the Humane Society International/UK, which has been at the forefront in recent years campaigning for #FurFreeBritain.

Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/UK said in a statement: “We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free. Queen Elizabeth’s decision to “go faux” is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it.

“Our head of state going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain. The UK banned fur farming almost two decades ago because it was deemed too cruel, now we must finish the job and ban fur sales too. We are calling on the British government to follow Her Majesty’s example and make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of animal fur.”

The news comes after a similar announcement from a flurry of fashion names including big designer brands and retailers including Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, Gucci, Michael Kors, Versace, Burberry, Donna Karan, Coach, Chanel, Jean Paul Gautier, Jimmy Choo, Farfetch and 3.1 Phillip Lim who have all banned fur from their collections.