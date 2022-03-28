The RealReal drops third edition of ReCollection

Luxury consignment marketplace The RealReal has revealed the third edition of its in-house upcycled collection, ReCollection 03.

The new line, which draws influence from the current nostalgia-based Y2K trend, utilises designer pieces that can no longer be worn in the condition they are in, repurposing them to create 80 one-of-a-kind garments.

To develop its ReCollection, the company looked to insights produced by its shopper network, incorporating current season styles and silhouettes that are in high demand with its users.

The collection is a core programme of The RealReal’s Circular ReSource Lab, which was established to extend the life of damaged pieces with a particular emphasis on those most at risk from ending up in landfill.

“With ReCollection 03, we wanted to break the boundaries around the standard approach to dressing through gender fluidity - playing with shapes, proportions and vibrant colours,” said Anna Hoevener, The RealReal’s in-house designer, in a release.

Hoevener continued: “While ReCollection 03 is inspired by Y2K nostalgia and nods to youth culture, it’s also about celebrating individual style. We wanted the collection to feel inclusive of all genders, ages and body types.”

ReCollection 03 will be available in-person at The RealReal’s New York flagship store March 28, with its online drop to follow on March 29.