The red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2024

The British Fashion Council’s The Fashion Awards 2024 attracted an international selection of fashionistas for this year, including power couple A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, singer Rita Ora, actress Nicola Coughlan, and Munroe Bergdorf.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Credits: BFC

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

All eyes were on A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s return to the red carpet. The rapper, who received the Cultural Innovator Award, sported an oversized navy jacket and trousers from Bottega Veneta. Rihanna made a statement in a fluffy pale blue vintage Christian Lacroix look from the brand’s autumn/winter 2002 couture collection.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Nicola Coughlan Credits: BFC

Nicola Coughlan

Actress Nicola Coughlan channelled Bridgerton vibes in a custom off-shoulder sculptural black and light blue ball gown by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

The Fashion Awards - Simone Ashley Credits: BFC by Simon Lloyd Evans

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley, who also starred in Bridgerton with Coughlan, attended the event wearing a custom strapless textured Prada mini dress accented by a dramatic train at the back.

The Fashion Awards - Rita Ora in Primark Credits: BFC by Jason Lloyd Evans

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora co-designed her red carpet look with value fashion retailer Primark, which will be available in the retailer’s stores next year. The custom suit featured an oversized blazer with dramatic shoulders and wide-leg trousers, paired with a classic white stripe shirt and pink tie for a pop of subtle colour.

On the design, Ora said in a statement: “I love changing things up with my style and wanted to create something timeless and classic but with a twist.

“So, Primark and I worked on this oversized suit with lots of contrasting colours, and I paired it with architectural jewellery to give it dimension and layers, punk inspired hair, and bold make-up with a signature lip from Isamaya Ffrench.”

The Fashion Awards - Nara Smith in H&M Studio Credits: H&M

Nara Smith

Model Nara Smith dazzled on the red carpet in a custom limited-edition H&M Studio dress, dubbed the Nara, with a heavily embellished, corseted waist and a flowing skirt customised with added volume. The shimmering gown builds upon an existing style in H&M Studio’s holiday capsule, inspired by sophisticated eveningwear foundations.

The limited-edition style will be available to buy at H&M’s flagship on Regent Street in London and online in selected markets at hm.com, including the UK and US.

Kathrin Deutsch, collection designer at H&M Studio, said: “Nara Smith is the perfect figure to showcase this timeless evening dress from the H&M Studio Holiday Capsule collection. And for all our customers looking for a striking party look, we’re excited to offer this limited-edition piece immediately after the Fashion Awards, so that everyone can channel red-carpet glamour this festive season.”

Jodie Turner Smith wearing Burberry to The Fashion Awards 2024 Credits: Burberry

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a custom Burberry silk crepe de chine dress with hand-applied metallic hammered sequins and a mini crystal Knight bag.

The Fashion Awards - Munroe-Bergdorf in Patrick McDowell using Tencel Credits: Tencel

Munroe Bergdorf

British model Munroe Bergdorf shined a light on sustainable glamour at this year’s The Fashion Awards wearing a custom-made sculptural black ballgown with a dramatic peplum and a sweeping train by London-based designer Patrick McDowell, featuring liquid-like satin fabrics made using Tencel fibres.

The black gown, which took 100 hours to handcraft, was made using 23 metres of fabrics made from Tencel fibres, a sustainable fibre derived from wood sourced from responsibly managed forests and produced in a resource-efficient closed-loop process.

Commenting on the gown, McDowell, creative director and founder of Patrick McDowell, said: “I’ve been making dresses since I was a kid, the moment someone puts on a dress and you see them feeling and looking their best - that’s why I wanted to be a designer and it’s still my favourite feeling today.

“Experiencing this with Monroe is a highlight of my year. Monroe embodies the beauty and strength in the Patrick McDowell woman, and I couldn’t be happier to have created this celebration of craftsmanship and sustainability with Tencel for the BFA’s - my favourite fashion event of the year.”

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Gemma Chan Credits: Self-Portrait

Gemma Chan

Actor Gemma Chan showcased a bespoke cream mesh ruffled rhinestone dress from the Self-Portrait residency by Christopher Kane.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Meadow Walker Credits: BFC by Jack Chipper

Meadow Walker

American model and actress Meadow Walker was seen wearing a deconstructed chiffon sculpted black cocktail dress from London-based designer Nensi Dojaka’s spring/summer 2025 collection.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Kojey Radical Credits: BFC by Charlie Wheeler

Kojey Radical

British musician Kojey Radical, who co-hosted the awards, wore an embroidered leather jacket and brown paisley suit from Etro’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Alek Wek Credits: BFC by Sarah Ellen Treacher

Alek Wek

Model Alek Wek looked beautiful in a vintage red Donna Karan gown from the New York designer’s autumn/winter 2014 collection.

The Fashion Awards red carpet - Ellie Goulding Credits: BFC by Charlie Wheeler

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding donned a Moncler Genius puffer coat gown with matching pointed pumps.