The second Post Malone X Crocs collab sold out again

Post Malone created another sell-out collaboration with Crocs. Last month, the multi-platinum recording artist launched a collaboration with the footwear brand, which was completely sold out in a matter of hours.

The collaborative team released another line yesterday, this one with six custom-designed Croc charms, or jibbitz, and a yellow silhouette with a barbed wire print, costing 60 dollars. Unfortunately for many of Malone's fans, this collection broke the previous record, selling out within just ten minutes. The brand's website crashed briefly after the rush of purchases.

Post Malone is a known Croc enthusiast, and the collaboration with the brand allows his fans an opportunity to emanate his style in their own footwear. Though the Croc shoes have sold out, there are still jibbitz available. The charms represent Malone's logo, an image of his tattoo and images from his latest album cover.

“I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for," Malone said in a statement before the release of the first collection.